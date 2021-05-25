Europe-specific Renault CAPTUR gets new variants and features

New variants for Renault Captur in Europe

French automaker Renault has updated its Europe-specific CAPTUR crossover with the addition of two new trims: SE Limited and R.S. Line. They join the Play, Iconic, and S Edition variants. As for the highlights, the two models come with cosmetic updates inside and out, many new features, and are powered by E-Tech and TCe petrol powertrains. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has sleek LED headlights

The CAPTUR's SE Limited model offers dual-tone paintwork with a black roof, LED headlights, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and special 'Limited' badging. The R.S. Line variant has a radiator grille with a honeycomb pattern, an F1-style blade on the front bumper, LED headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a tinted windscreen, a gray-colored diffuser, and C-shaped taillights.

Information

Multiple engine options are available

The Renault CAPTUR's SE Limited variant is powered by a TCe 90 petrol engine while the R.S. Line is offered with a choice of TCe 90, TCe 140, TCe 140 Auto EDC petrol engines as well as an E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid 160 Auto powertrain.

Interiors

The R.S. Line variant offers a 9.3-inch infotainment console

Inside, the CAPTUR's SE Limited variant comes with key-less entry, auto climate control, rear parking sensors, auto emergency braking, and cruise control. A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support is also available. On the other hand, the R.S. Line offers a perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel, a black headliner, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and a 9.3-inch infotainment system.

Information

Renault CAPTUR: Pricing

In the UK, the Renault CAPTUR carries a starting price-tag of £19,300 (roughly Rs. 19.8 lakh) for the Play trim. The SE Limited and R.S. Line variants start from £20,300 (roughly Rs. 20.9 lakh) and £23,800 (approximately Rs. 24.5 lakh), respectively.