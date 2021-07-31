Design elements of new Yamaha YZF-R3 revealed in spy images

New Yamaha YZF-R3 bike spotted on test

Japanese automaker Yamaha should launch the new-generation version of its YZF-R3 motorbike in India next year. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming bike has been spied, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have inverted front forks, an LED projector headlight, black wheels, and a raised windscreen. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will offer split-style seats and central air intake

The new Yamaha YZF-R3 will have a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a central air intake with slits on its sides, a raised windshield, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike should pack a semi-digital instrument console and an LED projector headlight. It will ride on designer blacked-out wheels and should tip the scales at around 170kg.

Information

It will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 321cc engine

The new Yamaha YZF-R3 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 321cc, parallel-twin cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. In BS4 state-of-tune, the mill made 41.4hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 29.6Nm.

Safety

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the new Yamaha YZF-R3 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha YZF-R3: Pricing and rivals

The new Yamaha YZF-R3 is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. At this price point, the vehicle will take on rivals such as Kawasaki Ninja 300, KTM RC 390, and TVS Apache RR 310.