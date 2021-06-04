New Lexus NX teased; to be unveiled on June 11

Prior to its unveiling on June 11, Toyota's luxury division Lexus has teased its next-generation NX SUV. The teaser image suggests that the car will sport the brand's new badge, an LED strip running across the boot lid, and a roof spoiler with an integrated LED stop lamp. It should be offered with a choice of two engines. Here are more details.

The car is likely to be based on TNGA-K platform

The Lexus NX is likely to be based on a modified version of Toyota's TNGA-K platform. It should have a muscular hood, sleek headlights with LED DRLs, and a large grille. It will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. LED taillamps connected with an LED strip, a roof spoiler, and a window wiper will be available on the rear end.

There might be two engines on offer

The new Lexus NX is expected to be offered with a choice of two engines: a 3.0-liter V6 mill sourced from Toyota Camry and the Toyota RAV4's 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder motor in both the standard and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) forms.

The vehicle should have a sunroof and ventilated front seats

The new Lexus NX should have a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, stadium-style rear seats, auto climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is expected to pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are likely to be available.

Lexus NX: Pricing and availability

The Lexus NX will be unveiled on June 11 and should arrive in India later this year or sometime in 2022. It will carry some premium over the current-generation model which starts at Rs. 58.2 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).