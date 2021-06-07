Benefits worth Rs. 80,000 announced on Nissan KICKS SUV

Nissan announces attractive benefits on KICKS SUV

In order to increase sales this month, Japanese automaker Nissan has announced attractive discounts on its KICKS SUV in India. The benefits are available in the form of a cash discount, an exchange bonus, and an online booking bonus. These are valid till the end of June or till the stocks last. Notably, the exchange benefit can be availed only at NIC-enabled dealerships.

Here's a look at the offers

Nissan KICKS is up for grabs with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 50,000. Buyers who book the car online via the official website can avail an additional bonus of Rs. 5,000.

The car has a wheelbase of 2,673mm

The Nissan KICKS features a blacked-out grille with a chrome outline, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, and adjustable LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle is 4,384mm long, 1,813mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,673mm.

It is available with two engine choices

The Nissan KICKS is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options, including a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor that produces 154hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that generates 105hp/142Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a CVT gearbox.

There is an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The Nissan KICKS has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, and keyless entry facility. It also houses quad speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the four-wheeler provides dual airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Nissan KICKS: Pricing

In India, the Nissan KICKS starts at Rs. 9.49 lakh for the XL base model and goes up to Rs. 14.64 lakh for the top-spec XV Premium CVT variant (both prices, ex-showroom).