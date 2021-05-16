Norton Motorcycles to unveil limited-edition V4SS bike soon: Details here

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 16, 2021, 01:07 am

Norton V4SS confirmed to be launched soon

TVS Motor-owned Norton Motorcycles has confirmed that the updated Norton V4SS motorcycle will be launched soon. It will be limited to just 200 units. The British automaker has already listed the new model on its website, revealing the design, features, as well as the key specifications of the upcoming sports tourer. Details regarding the bike's arrival in India are still unclear.

Design

It will feature a carbon fiber body

The Norton V4SS has been developed grounds up and will sit on a 'razor-sharp chassis.' It will have a fully-faired design with a carbon fiber body, a rider-only saddle, a single-sided swingarm, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike will also house a twin-pod headlight, LED blinkers, clip-on handlebars, and will ride on carbon fiber wheels.

Information

The vehicle will run on a 1,200cc engine

The Norton V4SS shall be fueled by a 1,200cc, 72-degree, V4 motor that will deliver 200hp of maximum power and 130Nm of peak torque. Details regarding the transmission of the bike are yet to be revealed.

Safety

It will be armed with Brembo disc brakes

The Norton V4SS is expected to be equipped with Brembo-sourced twin disc brakes on the front wheel and a single disc brake on the rear. We also expect it to offer several electronic riding aids. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will likely be taken care of by Ohlins-made telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information

Norton V4SS: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the upcoming Norton V4SS will be announced at the time of its launch, which will happen soon. Meanwhile, we expect the limited-run model to cost upwards of Rs. 25 lakh.