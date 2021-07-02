Ola CEO offers first glimpse at the upcoming electric scooter

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 02, 2021, 05:05 pm

Ola Electric Scooter previewed in teaser video

Ola Electric is expected to launch its first electric scooter in India soon and should announce its pricing details later this month. In the latest development, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has shared a video of how the vehicle will look and perform on the roads. The teaser reveals that it will have a minimalist design and shall offer superior traction, cornering, and maneuverability.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser

Design

The vehicle shall offer smartphone connectivity and all-LED lighting setup

The Ola Electric Scooter will have an indicator-mounted front apron, a single-piece seat with largest-in-class storage compartment below it, a pillion grab rail, and a 'smiley face' headlight. It should pack a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch color touchscreen instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity. The vehicle will have an all-LED setup for lighting and will ride on blacked-out wheels.

Performance

It will deliver a range of 75km with 50% charge

The Ola Electric Scooter will be equipped with a non-removable Lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged from 0-50% in just 18 minutes and provide a range of 75km. It is expected to have a total range of around 150km on a single charge and a top-speed of roughly 90km/h. The vehicle should also sprint from 0-45km/h in approximately four seconds.

Safety

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ola Electric Scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. For better handling, a combined braking system or ABS might be available. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber on the rear end.

Pricing

Ola Electric Scooter: Pricing

The Ola Electric Scooter will be manufactured at the company's 'FutureFactory' in Tamil Nadu and might cost around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go against the Ather 450X. The brand is also installing its 'Hypercharger Network' across India and in the first year, over 5,000 charging points will be set up across 100 cities.