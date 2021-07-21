Ola to offer home delivery for its electric scooter

Door-step deliveries for Ola Scooter in India

Ola Electric will offer door-step deliveries for its upcoming scooter in India, thus eliminating the requirement of setting up a dealership network, as per Tech2. The brand has created a dedicated logistics department so that loan applications and other documentation can be completed online. Ola may also open 'experience centers' for interested customers to explore the e-scooter in person. Here are more details.

Design

The Ola Scooter will sport a twin-pod headlamp with an LED strip, an indicator-mounted front apron, and a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. It will pack an all-LED lighting setup, a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument console with Bluetooth support, and shall ride on 12-inch wheels. The vehicle will tip the scales at around 74kg and offer best-in-class under-seat storage capacity.

Information

The Ola Scooter is expected to house a non-removable Lithium-ion battery pack which can be charged from 0-50% in just 18 minutes. It will reportedly have a top-speed of around 100km/h and a total range of 150km on a single charge.

Safety

In terms of safety equipment, the Ola Scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS or a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber on the rear end.

Ola Scooter: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Ola Scooter in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, its bookings are underway against a refundable payment of Rs. 499 and it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom).