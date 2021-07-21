Home / News / Auto News / Ola to offer home delivery for its electric scooter
Auto

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 06:54 pm
Door-step deliveries for Ola Scooter in India

Ola Electric will offer door-step deliveries for its upcoming scooter in India, thus eliminating the requirement of setting up a dealership network, as per Tech2. The brand has created a dedicated logistics department so that loan applications and other documentation can be completed online. Ola may also open 'experience centers' for interested customers to explore the e-scooter in person. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The e-scooter will offer Bluetooth connectivity and full-LED lighting

The Ola Scooter will sport a twin-pod headlamp with an LED strip, an indicator-mounted front apron, and a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. It will pack an all-LED lighting setup, a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument console with Bluetooth support, and shall ride on 12-inch wheels. The vehicle will tip the scales at around 74kg and offer best-in-class under-seat storage capacity.

Information

It will have a top-speed of 100km/h

The Ola Scooter is expected to house a non-removable Lithium-ion battery pack which can be charged from 0-50% in just 18 minutes. It will reportedly have a top-speed of around 100km/h and a total range of 150km on a single charge.

Safety

It will be equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Ola Scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS or a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Ola Scooter: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Ola Scooter in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, its bookings are underway against a refundable payment of Rs. 499 and it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

