Ola Scooter becomes the most pre-booked scooter in the world

Auto

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 12:52 pm
Ola Scooter crosses 1 lakh bookings milestone in a day

Ola is gearing up to launch its first electric scooter in India in the coming weeks. The company had commenced bookings for the Ola Scooter last week and has now informed that over one lakh units of the two-wheeler were booked within 24 hours. With these record reservations, it has become the most pre-booked scooter in the world. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement

Design

It will offer the largest-in-segment boot space

Ola Scooter will be offered in multiple color variants

Ola Scooter will feature an indicator-mounted front apron, a twin-pod headlamp with an LED strip, a single-piece seat, and a pillion grab rail. It will sport an all-LED lighting setup, a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument console with Bluetooth and mobile connectivity, and will ride on 12-inch wheels. The e-scooter will have a kerb weight of around 74kg and will provide best-in-class under-seat storage capacity.

Information

The vehicle will deliver a range of around 150km

The Ola Scooter is likely to pack a non-removable Lithium-ion battery which can be charged from 0-50% in 18 minutes. It will reportedly have a top-speed of 100km/h and a total range of 150km on a single full charge.

Safety

Disc brakes will be available for rider's safety

For the rider's safety, the Ola Scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS or a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber unit on the rear end.

Information

Ola Scooter: Expected pricing and availability

Details regarding the pricing of the Ola Scooter will be announced at the time of its launch, which could happen soon. However, it is likely to cost around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom) and is currently up for pre-bookings at Rs. 499 via Ola Electric's website.

