Ahead of launch, Ola Scooter spied in new color variants

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 04:01 pm
Ola Scooter's production-ready model appears in leaked images

Ola is expected to launch its first electric scooter in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a production-ready model of the two-wheeler has been spotted, revealing its design features. The images confirm that the Ola Scooter will debut in Pink and Black shades, among others. It will offer a large touchscreen console, best-in-class under-seat storage, and a range of around 150km

Design

It will likely weigh around 74kg

The Ola Scooter will feature a minimalist design with a single-piece seat, an indicator-mounted front apron, a smiley-faced headlamp, and a pillion grab rail. It will also sport an all-LED lighting system, a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument console with Bluetooth and cloud connectivity, and 12-inch black wheels. The vehicle will reportedly have a kerb weight of 74kg and an under-seat storage capacity of 50-liter.

Information

The e-scooter will offer a top-speed of 100km/h

The Ola Scooter will pack a non-removable Lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged from 0-50% in 18 minutes, delivering a range of 75km. It is said to offer a top-speed of around 100km/h and a total range of around 150km.

Safety

Disc brakes will ensure safety of the rider

On the safety front, the Ola Scooter will be armed with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS or combined braking system for improved handling. Suspension duties on the e-vehicle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber unit on the rear.

Information

Ola Scooter: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Ola Scooter will be announced at the time of its launch, which could happen in the coming weeks. It is currently up for bookings at Rs. 499 and is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

