Home / News / Auto News / Ola Scooter to be launched in 10 colorways
Auto

Ola Scooter to be launched in 10 colorways

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 12:13 am
Ola Scooter to be launched in 10 colorways
Ola Scooter will come in 10 color schemes

Ola is about to launch its first-ever electric scooter in India soon. In the latest development, the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the scooter will be offered in 10 colorways, including Yellow, Purple, White, Black and Dark Blue, among others. The Ola Scooter will boast a range of around 150km, best-in-class under-seat storage, and a large touchscreen instrument console. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement

Design

It will have a twin-pod headlamp

The Ola Scooter will have a simple design with an indicator-mounted front apron, a smiley-faced twin-pod headlamp, a flat-type seat, and a pillion grab rail. It will also pack an all-LED lighting arrangement, a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and will ride on 12-inch alloy wheels. The two-wheeler will have a kerb weight of 74kg and an under-seat storage capacity of 50-liter.

Information

The e-scooter will likely have a segment-leading range

The Ola Scooter will draw power from a non-removable Lithium-ion battery pack which can be charged from 0-50% in 18 minutes. It is expected to offer a top-speed of 100km/h and a total range of 150km per charge.

Safety

Disc brakes will be offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the Ola Scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS or combined braking system for improved handling. Suspension duties on the vehicle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber on the rear side.

Information

Ola Scooter: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Ola Scooter will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler is currently up for pre-bookings in India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 debuts at Rs. 72,250

Latest News

Clubhouse ditches invite-only exclusivity to boost new user sign-ups

Technology

Maharashtra CM holds emergency meeting as heavy rain triggers flood

India

2nd T20I, SA beat Ireland to win series: Records broken

Sports

Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh booked for extortion

India

Karnataka CM to quit next week? Here's what he said

Politics

Latest Auto News

2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 debuts at Rs. 72,250

Auto

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter launched at Rs. 70,000

Auto

Ford introduces Figo (automatic) in India at Rs. 7.75 lakh

Auto

Ducati Multistrada V4 debuts in India at Rs. 19 lakh

Auto

Audi e-tron, Sportback launched in India at Rs. 1 crore

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Ola Scooter becomes the most pre-booked scooter in the world

Auto

Mahindra eKUV100 spied testing; India launch expected in 2022

Auto

Ahead of launch, Ola Scooter spied in new color variants

Auto

Ola Scooter's bookings open in India: Here's everything to know

Auto

Ola Electric News

Ola to offer home delivery for its electric scooter

Auto

Ola CEO offers first glimpse at the upcoming electric scooter

Auto

Ola Electric planning to foray into the electric four-wheeler segment

Auto

Ola Electric to set up world's largest two-wheeler charging network

Business

NewsBytes Briefing: Tesla hooking up Texas to mega-battery, and more

Technology