Omega EV200 electric motorbike with retro looks goes official

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 10:45 pm
Omega Motors has revealed its EV200 motorcycle based on the 1975 Honda CB200. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an old-school design and offers a single-pod analog instrument cluster as well as a rounded headlight. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of 48km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has blacked-out spoke wheels and ribbed flat seat

The Omega EV200 has a fuel tank-like structure with an integrated charging port and an LCD screen hidden beneath a leather cover, a tan ribbed flat seat, and slightly raised handlebars. Eye-catching graphics are also visible. The bike packs an LED headlamp and a single-pod analog instrument console. It rides on blacked-out spoke wheels.

Information

It has a top speed of 96km/h

The Omega EV200 packs a 13.4hp electric motor paired to a 1.6kWh, 48V battery. The setup allows the two-wheeler to clock a top speed of 96km/h and deliver a range of 48km on a single charge.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To make sure that the riders are safe, the Omega EV200 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. Details regarding the availability of ABS have not been revealed. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Omega EV200: Availability

No details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Omega EV200 have been revealed yet. The motorcycle is unlikely to make its way to our shores as the brand has no presence here.

