One lakh bookings for Tata Sierra SUV in just 3 months

Tata's new Sierra SUV is a hit, racking up over one lakh bookings since its November 2025 launch. With prices starting at ₹11.49 lakh and going up to ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom), it drew more than 70,000 bookings on day one alone. Deliveries began mid-January 2026.

How long will you have to wait? Depending on which version you pick and where you are, the wait can be about one to seven months.

Diesel models have up to a four-month wait; petrol ones take two to four months.

If you want an automatic, expect an extra couple of weeks.

Tata aims to ramp up production to meet demand Tata supplied about 7,000 Sierras in January and aims for 15,000 per month by March 2026.

This should help bring down the waiting time to around five or six months as production scales up in phases over the next few months.