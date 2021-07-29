Home / News / Auto News / Porsche honors driver Pedro Rodriguez with one-off 911 Turbo S
Auto

Porsche honors driver Pedro Rodriguez with one-off 911 Turbo S

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 05:05 pm
Porsche honors driver Pedro Rodriguez with one-off 911 Turbo S
Porsche unveils its one-off 911 Turbo S car

Porsche Mexico and Latin America have created a one-off 911 Turbo S model that pays tribute to legendary Mexican racer, Pedro Rodriguez. The vehicle has been jointly developed with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and unveiled at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento Pegaso in Toluca, Mexico. As for the highlights, it sports extensive cosmetic upgrades as compared to the standard model. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car sports a Gulf blue shade and central-locking wheels

Titled, Porsche 911 Turbo S 'One of a Kind' Pedro Rodriguez, the one-off car has a Gulf blue shade with contrasting orange stripes, a black number '2' on the hood and doors, and black-colored central-locking wheels. Rodriguez's name and signature are available next to the B-pillars and names of the eight races he won with Porsche 917 KH are engraved under the rear spoiler.

Information

It has a top-speed of 330km/h

The one-off Porsche 911 Turbo S draws power from a 4.0-liter, 6-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 641hp and a peak torque of 800Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds and attain a top-speed of 330km/h.

Interiors

Inside, there are two seats and a 3-spoke steering wheel

The one-off Porsche 911 Turbo S has a luxurious 2-seater graphite blue-colored cabin with orange stitching, Pedro's signature on the center armrest and carbon fiber dashboard trim, as well as a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. To ensure the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors are available.

Information

What about its availability?

The Porsche 911 Turbo S 'One of a Kind' Pedro Rodriguez is a one-off model and will not be up for grabs. However, the standard model carries a price-tag of Rs. 3.07 crore in India (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Colors options of MG ONE SUV revealed ahead of unveiling

Latest News

Mumbai: Local trains might be opened for fully vaccinated individuals

Mumbai

'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk 'stable,' asks for privacy

Entertainment

27% OBC reservation, 10% EWS in medical courses: Modi

India

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic beats Nishikori, reaches semis

Sports

Jharkhand judge's hit-and-run 'accident' reaches SC as CCTV suggests murder

India

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard 4MATIC armored luxury sedan breaks cover

Auto

Benelli 502C bike launched in India at Rs. 5 lakh

Auto

Hennessey celebrates 30th anniversary with a limited-run Exorcist Camaro

Auto

BMW X7 (facelift) SUV spied on test; design details revealed

Auto

TVS iQube e-scooter launched in Kochi at Rs. 1.24 lakh

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2022 Porsche Macan launched in the US at $54,900

Auto

BMW S 1000 RR, with new color and chassis, revealed

Auto

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, with 631hp V8 engine, breaks cover

Auto

2022 Porsche 911 GTS, with a 473hp engine, goes official

Auto

Porsche 911 News

Ram Kapoor now owns a Porsche car worth Rs. 1.83cr!

Entertainment

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spied testing; design details revealed

Auto

Porsche 911 Safari found testing in Europe, design details revealed

Auto

992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racing car unveiled: Details here

Auto

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spotted testing, features revealed

Auto
Trending Topics