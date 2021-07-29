Porsche honors driver Pedro Rodriguez with one-off 911 Turbo S

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 05:05 pm

Porsche unveils its one-off 911 Turbo S car

Porsche Mexico and Latin America have created a one-off 911 Turbo S model that pays tribute to legendary Mexican racer, Pedro Rodriguez. The vehicle has been jointly developed with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and unveiled at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento Pegaso in Toluca, Mexico. As for the highlights, it sports extensive cosmetic upgrades as compared to the standard model. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a Gulf blue shade and central-locking wheels

Titled, Porsche 911 Turbo S 'One of a Kind' Pedro Rodriguez, the one-off car has a Gulf blue shade with contrasting orange stripes, a black number '2' on the hood and doors, and black-colored central-locking wheels. Rodriguez's name and signature are available next to the B-pillars and names of the eight races he won with Porsche 917 KH are engraved under the rear spoiler.

Information

It has a top-speed of 330km/h

The one-off Porsche 911 Turbo S draws power from a 4.0-liter, 6-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 641hp and a peak torque of 800Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds and attain a top-speed of 330km/h.

Interiors

Inside, there are two seats and a 3-spoke steering wheel

The one-off Porsche 911 Turbo S has a luxurious 2-seater graphite blue-colored cabin with orange stitching, Pedro's signature on the center armrest and carbon fiber dashboard trim, as well as a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. To ensure the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors are available.

Information

What about its availability?

The Porsche 911 Turbo S 'One of a Kind' Pedro Rodriguez is a one-off model and will not be up for grabs. However, the standard model carries a price-tag of Rs. 3.07 crore in India (ex-showroom).