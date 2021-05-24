Home / News / Auto News / Opel reveals its Manta GSe ElektroMOD one-off electric car
Opel reveals its Manta GSe ElektroMOD one-off electric car

Dwaipayan Roy
German automaker Opel has revealed a one-off all-electric version of the Manta A sports coupe, called the Manta GSe ElektroMOD. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a retro look and a spacious cabin with lots of tech features. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of 200km on a single charge. Here are more details.

The car sports a 'Vizor' grille with an LED screen

The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD has an eye-catching design, featuring a 1970s-style black bonnet, a 'Vizor' grille with an LED screen that displays motifs and messages, LED headlights with DRLs, and neon yellow paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and Ronal 17-inch alloy wheels. Four rounded taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It runs on a 147hp, electric powertrain

The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD packs an electric motor and a 31kWh battery pack. The setup generates 147hp/255Nm and allows a range of 200km/charge. Transmission duties are handled by a unique 4-speed gearbox that can be used as a manual shifter or an automatic unit.

The vehicle has sports seats and a digital display

The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD has a blacked-out cabin with yellow accents, a ceiling lined with fine Alcantara, a manual handbrake, sports seats, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It houses a digital driver's display and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the car is expected to offer multiple airbags as well as ABS with EBD.

Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD: Availability

The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD is a one-off car and the German automaker has provided no hints about its intent to put the vehicle into production, be it in limited form or otherwise.

