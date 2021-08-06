Home / News / Auto News / Pagani Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta debuts with an 815hp engine
Pagani Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta debuts with an 815hp engine

Italian automaker Pagani has revealed the 'Pacchetto Tempesta' version of its Huayra BC supercar. The vehicle marks the 10th anniversary of the Huayra model. It comes with a redesigned rear wing, an updated front splitter, a new 'Soft Driving' mode, and a custom exhaust system. The four-wheeler packs a 6.0-liter engine which produces an improved output of 815hp. Here's our roundup.

The Pagani Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta features a head-turning design with twin headlamps on each side, a reworked rear wing with an integrated central fin, a new front splitter, and protruding ORVMs. It gets a revised exhaust setup with six tailpipes wherein four of them are placed traditionally in the center while the remaining two are stacked in the diffuser.

The Pagani Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta draws power from an AMG-sourced 6.0-liter V12 twin-turbo engine that is tuned to deliver 815hp of power and 1,100Nm of peak torque. There is also new 'Soft Driving' mode which is expected to offer a smoother riding experience.

Details regarding the interiors of the Pagani Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta have not been revealed as of now. However, it is claimed to offer "striking interior details." It will have a 2-seater premium cabin with automatic climate control and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car should also provide multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS and traction control, among other features.

Pricing details of the Pagani Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta are under the wraps at the moment. However, it will carry some premium over the standard Huayra which starts at $3.4 million (roughly Rs. 25 crore)

Trending Topics