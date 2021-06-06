Honda files design patent for CRF300L adventure bike in India

Honda CRF300L patented in India

Japanese automaker Honda has filed a design patent for its CRF300L adventure motorcycle in India, thereby hinting at the possibility of it being launched here. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design and comes with an LCD instrument console as well as spoked wheels. It draws power from a 286cc single-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The bike weighs just 138kg

The Honda CRF300L sits on a steel frame and has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a flat-type seat, a high upswept exhaust, and a prominent beak. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster, a sleek headlight, and rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels. It has a 7.8-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at just 138kg.

It runs on a 27hp, 286cc engine

The Honda CRF300L is powered by a 286cc single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 26.9hp at 8,500rpm and 26.6Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-assist clutch.

The vehicle has 43mm inverted front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Honda CRF300L is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Showa's 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a Pro-Link mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Honda CRF300L: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Honda CRF300L in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, going by the specifications, the bike is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom).