Suzuki Burgman Street Electric scooter revealed in leaked patent image

Japanese automaker Suzuki might launch its Burgman Street Electric scooter in India later this year. Now, a patent image of the upcoming two-wheeler has leaked, revealing that it will look similar to its petrol-guzzling counterpart. The swingarm and powertrain will be mounted as a single unit on the rear wheel hub to free up some space. Here are more details.

The scooter will have a windscreen and rear tire hugger

The Suzuki Burgman Street Electric will offer a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, a headlamp-mounted front apron, a new rear tire hugger, and a raised windshield. The scooter is expected to have a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with support for turn-by-turn navigation, an LED headlamp, and alloy wheels. The under-seat storage capacity might be less in comparison to the petrol-powered Burgman Street.

It should have a top-speed of around 65-70km/h

Suzuki has not revealed the powertrain details of the Burgman Street Electric scooter yet. However, the vehicle is likely to have a top-speed of around 65-70km/h and a maximum range of 75km per charge.

It will have twin rear shock absorbers

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Suzuki Burgman Street Electric is expected to be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Suspension duties on the vehicle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Suzuki Burgman Street Electric: Pricing and availability

In India, the pricing and availability details of the Suzuki Burgman Street Electric will be disclosed at the time of launch. However, the scooter is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).