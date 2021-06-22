Home / News / Auto News / Paul Walker's Toyota Supra sold for around Rs. 4 crore
Dwaipayan Roy
A 1994 Toyota Supra from the Fast & Furious movie series has been sold by the Barrett-Jackson auction house in Las Vegas, US for a staggering $550,000 (around Rs. 4 crore). It was put on sale from June 17-19. The late Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner drove the bright orange-colored vehicle. It is fueled by a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, 6-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Custom car designer Eddie Paul built the orange Supra at The Shark Shop, California. In the sequel 2 Fast 2 Furious, it was overhauled into Slap Jack's Supra. However, once the shooting was complete, it was restored to its original appearance from the first film.

This iconic Toyota Supra has a sloping roofline, a TRD-style bonnet, wide headlamps, a front Bomex body kit, and Candy Orange pearl paintwork. It is flanked by ORVMs, Troy Lee-designed 'Nuclear Gladiator' motifs, side skirts, and 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 wheels. An APR aluminium rear wing and sleek taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

The Toyota Supra has a 2-seater cabin with aftermarket gauges, a black dashboard, a 3-spoke steering wheel, seats with blue accents, and a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas. The center console also houses a screen for showing relevant information.

The Toyota Supra draws power from a 2JZ-GTE 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline 6-cylinder engine which is linked to a 4-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. There was another Supra that served as a stunt car in the movie and was auctioned in 2015. Under the hood, it packed a naturally-aspirated, in-line, 6-cylinder motor mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Toyota Supra has been sold for an impressive $550,000 (approximately Rs. 4 crore). Besides the car, the auction winner will also receive some documentation including a certificate of authenticity.

