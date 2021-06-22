Paul Walker's Toyota Supra sold for around Rs. 4 crore

Toyota Supra from 'F&F' auctioned for around Rs. 4 crore

A 1994 Toyota Supra from the Fast & Furious movie series has been sold by the Barrett-Jackson auction house in Las Vegas, US for a staggering $550,000 (around Rs. 4 crore). It was put on sale from June 17-19. The late Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner drove the bright orange-colored vehicle. It is fueled by a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, 6-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

The vehicle was created by famed car designer Eddie Paul

Custom car designer Eddie Paul built the orange Supra at The Shark Shop, California. In the sequel 2 Fast 2 Furious, it was overhauled into Slap Jack's Supra. However, once the shooting was complete, it was restored to its original appearance from the first film.

The car sports Troy Lee-designed 'Nuclear Gladiator' motifs

This iconic Toyota Supra has a sloping roofline, a TRD-style bonnet, wide headlamps, a front Bomex body kit, and Candy Orange pearl paintwork. It is flanked by ORVMs, Troy Lee-designed 'Nuclear Gladiator' motifs, side skirts, and 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 wheels. An APR aluminium rear wing and sleek taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

The cabin has two seats and aftermarket gauges

The Toyota Supra has a 2-seater cabin with aftermarket gauges, a black dashboard, a 3-spoke steering wheel, seats with blue accents, and a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas. The center console also houses a screen for showing relevant information.

It is fueled by a 2JZ-GTE 3.0-liter engine

The Toyota Supra draws power from a 2JZ-GTE 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline 6-cylinder engine which is linked to a 4-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. There was another Supra that served as a stunt car in the movie and was auctioned in 2015. Under the hood, it packed a naturally-aspirated, in-line, 6-cylinder motor mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The auction winner will also receive a certificate of authenticity

The Toyota Supra has been sold for an impressive $550,000 (approximately Rs. 4 crore). Besides the car, the auction winner will also receive some documentation including a certificate of authenticity.