Auto

Piaggio MP3 400 HPE three-wheeler scooter launched in Europe

As a replacement for the MP3 350, Piaggio has revealed its MP3 400 HPE three-wheeled scooter in Europe. It will not arrive in India. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an eye-catching design and comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster and a raised windscreen. It draws power from a 399cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired to a CVT gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter comes in two colors

The Piaggio MP3 400 HPE has a headlight-mounted front apron with a raised windscreen, a stepped-up seat with a storage compartment below it, a pillion grab rail, and a large upswept exhaust. The scooter packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, a sleek LED taillight, and rides on alloy wheels. It is up for grabs in two shades: Nero Universo (black) and Grigio Materia (gray).

Information

It runs on a 35hp, 399cc engine

The Piaggio MP3 400 HPE draws power from a 399cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a CVT gearbox with a torque server. The mill generates a maximum power of 35.3hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 37.7Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety

It has twin shock absorbers on the rear end

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Piaggio MP3 400 HPE is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and a traction control system for better handling. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by an electro-hydraulic blocking system on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Piaggio MP3 400 HPE: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Piaggio MP3 400 HPE carries a starting price-tag of €8,999 (approximately Rs. 8 lakh). However, this three-wheeler scooter will not be available in India as it is too expensive for the market.

