Piaggio ONE electric scooter to be available in three variants

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 12:05 am

Variants and specifications of Piaggio ONE scooter revealed

Italian automaker Piaggio unveiled its ONE electric scooter last month. Now, the company has revealed details regarding its variants and their specifications. The vehicle will be up for grabs in three trims: One, One+, and One Active. It will be offered with two battery choices and shall deliver a maximum range of 100km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Design

It has a digital instrument console with ambient light sensor

The Piaggio ONE has a sporty look, featuring a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat seat, blacked-out wheels, a flat footboard, dual-tone paintwork, and an all-LED setup for lighting. It packs a digital instrument console that is likely to offer smartphone connectivity - similar to most modern electric scooters. Interestingly, the display panel also boasts of an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts the brightness.

Performance

The scooter has a top-speed of 60km/h

The One model has a 1.8kWh battery and a 1.2kW motor. The setup generates 85Nm of torque and promises a range of 55km/charge. The One+ variant has the same electric motor but a bigger 2.3kWh battery to deliver 100km/charge. Finally, the One Active has a 2.3kWh battery and a 95Nm, 2kW motor. This variant has a top-speed of 60km/h and a range of 85km/charge.

Safety

It has twin rear shock absorbers

In terms of safety equipment, the Piaggio ONE scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear whether ABS is also available. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by a single-sided trailing-link fork on the front side and coil-type twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Piaggio ONE: Availability

The Piaggio ONE is likely to go on sale in the European markets later this month and that is when we should get to know about its pricing details. However, the vehicle is unlikely to make its way to India anytime soon.