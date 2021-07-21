Home / News / Auto News / This bespoke Pininfarina Battista is inspired by New York City
Auto

This bespoke Pininfarina Battista is inspired by New York City

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 04:02 pm
This bespoke Pininfarina Battista is inspired by New York City
Pininfarina Battista New York City breaks cover

Italian automaker Pininfarina has revealed a bespoke commission of its Battista hypercar, inspired by the New York City. The car has a carbon fiber body coupled with blue paintwork and a luxurious cabin with black upholstery and navy color accents. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of 500km on a single charge. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car sports an illuminated logo and large rear wing

The New York City-inspired Pininfarina Battista has a carbon fiber body with red and white accents, a muscular hood with hand-painted stripes, an illuminated logo, a polished anodized aluminium badge, sleek headlights, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by two doors, ORVMs, air scoops, and designer wheels. A large wing and full-width taillight are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It has a top-speed of 350km/h

The Pininfarina Battista packs four electric motors and a 120kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 1,874hp/2,300Nm and allows the car to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds. It has a top-speed of 350km/h and a claimed range of 500km per charge.

Interiors

The vehicle offers three screens and a flat-bottom steering wheel

The Pininfarina Battista New York City edition has a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring black upholstery with navy color inserts, white seatbelts, brushed aluminium detailing, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. It packs three screens for instrumentation and infotainment, and provides e-SIM-based connected car technology. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Pininfarina Battista: Pricing and availability

The Pininfarina Battista will be limited to just 150 units and shall be delivered later this year or early 2022. The car is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around €2.2 million (approximately Rs. 19.32 crore).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Limited-run KTM RC 8C track-only motorbike breaks cover

Latest News

iPad mini 6 to feature A15 processor, magnetic Smart Connector

Technology

Ferrari SF90 Stradale sets new lap record at Indianapolis

Auto

'Pinch-2' episode one review: Salman Khan's controversies remain untouched, again

Entertainment

Decoding the records Cristiano Ronaldo can script in 2021-22 season

Sports

Professor jailed for derogatory comments against Smriti Irani on Facebook

India

Latest Auto News

Limited-run KTM RC 8C track-only motorbike breaks cover

Auto

Mercedes-Benz EQG electric SUV to be unveiled in September

Auto

The Urus SUV becomes Lamborghini's highest produced model

Auto

Renault planning to discontinue Duster SUV due to dwindling sales

Auto

2022 BMW F 750 GS and 850 GS break cover

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Mercedes-Benz EQG electric SUV to be unveiled in September

Auto

Pininfarina Teorema concept debuts with a radical design, unique cabin

Auto

BMW CE 04 e-scooter, with 130km of range, launched

Auto

Vanderhall Brawley EV, with a range of 322km, revealed

Auto

Pininfarina News

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario: A super powerful, super expensive electric hypercar

Auto

Geneva Motor Show canceled over coronavirus concerns

Business

Mahindra unveils electric hypercar, can do 0-100kmph in two seconds

Business

Electric bicycle created by Ferrari designers

Business