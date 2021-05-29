Home / News / Auto News / Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar to go on sale in early-2022
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar to go on sale in early-2022

Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar to go on sale in early-2022
Pininfarina Battista's sale confirmed for early-2022

Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina will launch its Battista hyper EV in the international markets early next year, the company has announced. It will be the brand's first all-electric model and will be limited to just 150 units. To recall, the Battista was unveiled in 2019. It has a sporty look, a premium cabin, and runs on a Rimac-sourced 1,900hp powertrain. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The rear section features a large active diffuser

The Pininfarina Battista features an aggressive design with a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a front splitter, and sleek headlights connected with an LED strip. On the sides, it is flanked by protruding ORVMs and 21-inch 'Impulso' wheels with Pirelli P Zero or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires. The rear section houses an active diffuser, wings, split LED taillights, and a charging port.

Information

The vehicle has a claimed range of 450km

The Pininfarina Battista is powered by four electric motors and a 120kWh battery pack. The powertrain produces a combined output of 1,900hp/2,300Nm. It has a claimed range of 450km/charge, a top-speed of 350km/h, and is touted to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 1.9 seconds.

Interiors

The cabin is luxurious, practical, and driver-centric

The Pininfarina Battista offers an upscale 2-seater cabin with premium upholstery and a flat-bottom, multifunctional steering wheel. It also packs a 3-screen setup, including a digital driver's display and an infotainment console. The latter offers support for connected car technology. For the safety of the passengers, the vehicle should have multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information

Pininfarina Battista: Pricing and availability

The Battista hypercar will be up for grabs starting early next year and will be limited to just 150 units. It is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around €2.2 million (roughly Rs. 19.4 crore).

Tata Hornbill previewed in spy shots; design details revealed

