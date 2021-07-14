Pininfarina Teorema concept debuts with a radical design, unique cabin

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 05:49 pm

Pininfarina Teorema concept EV unveiled

Italian design house Pininfarina has showcased a unique concept car which has been designed using virtual and augmented reality. Called the Teorema, the vehicle has a futuristic design and supports autonomous driving. It also has a spacious cabin with a unique seating layout and draws power from an electric powertrain whose power figures are yet to be revealed. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a prominent front splitter and dual-tone wheels

The Pininfarina Teorema has an expansive roof, a large bonnet, a prominent front splitter, and a U-shaped lighting cluster that serves as the headlight. It is flanked by designer dual-tone wheels and large air ducts that improve airflow and boost the vehicle's range. A full-width taillight and 'Pininfarina' badging are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is built on a rolling chassis for EVs

The Pininfarina Teorema is built on a rolling chassis developed by automotive supplier Benteler. However, the company is yet to reveal the in-depth technical specifications of the powertrain used on this concept creation.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a 1+2+2 seating layout

The Pininfarina Teorema has a unique cabin with a 1+2+2 seating layout, featuring elegant foldable seats designed in collaboration with furniture maker Poltrona Frau. The vehicle has been envisioned as a fully autonomous concept and therefore no steering wheel is available. When Rest Mode is selected, the interior is transformed into a "social space in which people can move around," as per the company.

Information

Pininfarina Teorema: Availability

The Pininfarina Teorema has been designed to serve as a demonstrator and is unlikely to enter production. The concept EV will be shown to a select audience in the coming weeks.