Home / News / Auto News / Pininfarina Teorema concept debuts with a radical design, unique cabin
Auto

Pininfarina Teorema concept debuts with a radical design, unique cabin

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 05:49 pm
Pininfarina Teorema concept debuts with a radical design, unique cabin
Pininfarina Teorema concept EV unveiled

Italian design house Pininfarina has showcased a unique concept car which has been designed using virtual and augmented reality. Called the Teorema, the vehicle has a futuristic design and supports autonomous driving. It also has a spacious cabin with a unique seating layout and draws power from an electric powertrain whose power figures are yet to be revealed. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has a prominent front splitter and dual-tone wheels

The Pininfarina Teorema has an expansive roof, a large bonnet, a prominent front splitter, and a U-shaped lighting cluster that serves as the headlight. It is flanked by designer dual-tone wheels and large air ducts that improve airflow and boost the vehicle's range. A full-width taillight and 'Pininfarina' badging are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is built on a rolling chassis for EVs

The Pininfarina Teorema is built on a rolling chassis developed by automotive supplier Benteler. However, the company is yet to reveal the in-depth technical specifications of the powertrain used on this concept creation.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a 1+2+2 seating layout

The Pininfarina Teorema has a unique cabin with a 1+2+2 seating layout, featuring elegant foldable seats designed in collaboration with furniture maker Poltrona Frau. The vehicle has been envisioned as a fully autonomous concept and therefore no steering wheel is available. When Rest Mode is selected, the interior is transformed into a "social space in which people can move around," as per the company.

Information

Pininfarina Teorema: Availability

The Pininfarina Teorema has been designed to serve as a demonstrator and is unlikely to enter production. The concept EV will be shown to a select audience in the coming weeks.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Indian Chief cruiser bike, with tattoo-inspired livery, revealed

Latest News

Ashwin shows his brilliance with fifer for Surrey against Somerset

Sports

Army says reports of fresh Indo-China clash 'false and baseless'

India

'Loki' Season 2 is officially coming to Disney+, netizens rejoice

Entertainment

Coronavirus: Centre flags increase in 'R' factor in several states

India

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is now Rs. 4,400 more expensive

Auto

Latest Auto News

Audi Grand Sphere concept car previewed in teaser images

Auto

2021 Land Rover Discovery launched at Rs. 88 lakh

Auto

This becomes first LEGO model to lap around real circuit

Auto

Ford Mustang Mach-E sets Guinness World Record for EV efficiency

Auto

2022 Jeep Compass debuts with all-new cabin, minor styling updates

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid sedan, with 700km driving range, revealed

Auto

Volvo Concept Recharge EV, with new design language, breaks cover

Auto

BMW i4 all-electric sedan, with a 590km of range, revealed

Auto

Opel reveals its Manta GSe ElektroMOD one-off electric car

Auto

Pininfarina News

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario: A super powerful, super expensive electric hypercar

Auto

Geneva Motor Show canceled over coronavirus concerns

Business

Mahindra unveils electric hypercar, can do 0-100kmph in two seconds

Business

Electric bicycle created by Ferrari designers

Business
Trending Topics