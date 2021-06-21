Polestar 3 electric SUV, with claimed range of 700km, teased

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 12:53 pm

Ahead of entering production, Polestar 3 EV teased

Prior to entering production in the US next year, the Polestar 3, a performance-oriented electric SUV, has been teased. As for the highlights, the car will have a design inspired by the Precept concept and is expected to draw power from a 100kWh battery pack. It will deliver a claimed range of up to 700km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will be built on Geely's SEA platform

The Polestar 3 will be based on Geely's new Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform. It is likely to have a muscular hood, a wide air dam, and boomerang-shaped headlights. On the sides, it might be flanked by frameless doors, sleek ORVMs, side-steppers, and designer wheels. A single large wrap-around taillight is expected to be available on the rear end.

Information

It should be fueled by a 543hp, electric powertrain

The Polestar 3 might pack a twin electric motor setup that generates 543hp of power and a 100kWh battery which promises a range of up to 700km per charge. A dedicated Performance Pack with upgraded brakes and suspension is also likely to be offered.

Interiors

The vehicle will house a Google-developed infotainment console

The Polestar 3 is expected to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a Google-developed infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags and some autonomous driving features will be available.

Information

Polestar 3: Availability

The Polestar 3 will be manufactured at Volvo's Ridgehill factory in South Carolina, US, to ensure competitive pricing, short delivery times, and reduced environmental impact from overseas car shipping. It will rival the Jaguar I-PACE and Tesla Model X.