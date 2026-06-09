Porsche and Pixar reveal 3 'Toy Story 5' inspired 911s
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To mark the release of Toy Story 5, Porsche and Pixar teamed up to create three one-of-a-kind Porsche 911s inspired by Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear.
Revealed on June 9, 2026, each car was hand-painted by Porsche's Sonderwunsch team: more than 350 hours went into bringing these movie icons to life on wheels.
Bespoke character liveries and illuminated sills
Woody's 911 Carrera T features a blue denim look with sheriff badge-style wheels.
Jessie's Targa rocks custom white paint with red pinstripes and cowhide-patterned mats.
Buzz's GT3 RS stands out in white with bold green and purple accents plus a Space Ranger wing.
All three cars even have illuminated door sills that light up with each character's famous catchphrase, a fun nod for fans who love the details.