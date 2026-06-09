Porsche and Pixar reveal 3 'Toy Story 5' inspired 911s Auto Jun 09, 2026

To mark the release of Toy Story 5, Porsche and Pixar teamed up to create three one-of-a-kind Porsche 911s inspired by Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear.

Revealed on June 9, 2026, each car was hand-painted by Porsche's Sonderwunsch team: more than 350 hours went into bringing these movie icons to life on wheels.