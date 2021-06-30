Home / News / Auto News / Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, with 631hp V8 engine, breaks cover
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, with 631hp V8 engine, breaks cover

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 11:47 am
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, with 631hp V8 engine, breaks cover
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT goes official in the US

German automaker Porsche has revealed its Cayenne Turbo GT crossover. It will be up for grabs in the US in early 2022. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has an attractive look and an upmarket cabin with many features. It draws power from a 4.0-liter V8 engine and has a top-speed of 299km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has an adaptive rear spoiler and twin exhausts

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT has a sculpted hood, large air vents, and sleek headlights. The roof, side plates for the rear wing, and rear diffuser cover are made of carbon fiber. It is flanked by dual-tone ORVMs and sporty alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. An adaptive spoiler with a 2.0-inch gurney flap and twin exhausts are available on the rear.

The vehicle offers four seats and PCM 6.0 infotainment system

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT has a premium 4-seater cabin with 8-way adjustable front seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and multiple airbags for safety. All the chairs have contrast stitching in Arctic Gray/Neodyme shades and 'Turbo GT' embossing on headrests. The car also packs a Porsche Communication Management (PCM) 6.0 infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It is fueled by a 631hp, 4.0-liter engine

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that makes 631hp/849Nm and is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-96km/h in 3.1 seconds and clock a top-speed of 299km/h. For better handling and performance, there is an active suspension management system, torque vectoring, dynamic chassis control, and Porsche Traction Management system.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT carries a starting price-tag of $180,800 (around Rs. 1.34 crore) and will go on sale early next year. However, details regarding its arrival in India are currently not available.

