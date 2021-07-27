Porsche to launch Macan and Cayenne GTS models by year-end

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 06:32 pm

German automaker Porsche will launch the facelifted Macan and Cayenne GTS cars in India in the second half of this year. The brand's dealership network here will also be expanded. As for the highlights, both the cars have sporty looks and spacious cabins with lots of features. They are fueled by powerful petrol engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The cars have four exhaust tips and a full-width taillight

The Porsche Macan and Cayenne GTS have a sloping roofline, a large grille, a wide air vent, and teardrop-shaped headlights. The latter sports GTS logos as well. On the sides, the cars are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. A window wiper, quad exhaust tips, and a full-width light bar are available on the rear section of both the vehicles.

Interiors

The vehicles offer a 3-spoke steering wheel and multiple airbags

Porsche Macan and Cayenne GTS have a luxurious cabin featuring a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, auto climate control, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. They house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, park assist, as well as lane-keep assist.

Performance

The Cayenne GTS gets Torque Vectoring Plus system

The standard Macan runs on a 265hp, 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine, the Macan S is fueled by a 380hp, 2.9-liter V6 mill, and the Macan GTS gets the same motor as the Macan S but generates 440hp/549Nm. The Cayenne GTS has a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 unit that puts out 460hp/620Nm. The car also features Torque Vectoring Plus technology and Porsche Active Suspension Management system.

Information

Porsche Macan and Cayenne GTS: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Porsche Macan and Cayenne GTS in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, they are expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 70 lakh and Rs. 1.2 crore, respectively.