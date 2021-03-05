Porsche's all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo, with over 450km range, unveiled

For better performance, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is equipped with technology such as Gravel mode, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+), Porsche Traction Management (PTM), rear-axle transmission, and Porsche Stability Management (PSM).
The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will go on sale in summer this year. As for the pocket-pinch, in Germany, the premium vehicle will carry a starting price-tag of €93,635 (approximately Rs. 81.5 lakh). However, no details regarding its availability in India are currently available.