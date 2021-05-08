Over 9,000 units of Porsche Taycan sold in Q1 2021

Written by Harshita Malik

German automobile manufacturer Porsche has sold a total of 9,072 units of its Taycan all-electric car worldwide in the first quarter of 2021. The sales of the four-wheeler have grown by a stunning 552% as against the same period last year. Thanks to the growing demand, the Taycan has emerged as the third most sold model in the company's line-up between January-March 2021.

Exteriors

It sports inverted L-shaped headlamps and a full-width taillight

The Porsche Taycan features an eye-catching design with a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air dam, and inverted L-shaped LED headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer 5-spoke wheels. The rear side has a full-width LED taillight, 'PORSCHE' lettering, and a three-stage rear spoiler system.

Information

The car has a top-speed of 260km/h

The Porsche Taycan draws power from two electric motors paired to a 93.4kWh battery. The powertrain produces 750hp/1,050Nm. The Turbo S variant can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and reach a top-speed of 260km/h. It has a range of 327km per charge.

Interiors

The car packs a 10.9-inch touchscreen console

The Porsche Taycan offers an elegant and premium cabin with a multifunctional sports steering wheel, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and 2-zone advanced climate control. It also houses a head-up display, a 10.9-inch touchscreen console, and a 16.8-inch curved instrument cluster. For the safety of the passengers, the car provides various advanced safety features, including multiple airbags as well as Collision and Brake Assist.

Information

Porsche Taycan: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2021 Porsche Taycan carries a starting price-tag of $1,03,800 (roughly Rs. 76 lakh). In India, the car is expected to cost upwards of Rs. 1 crore and is likely to be introduced by the end of this year.