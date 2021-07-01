Home / News / Auto News / Prevail Electric start-up launches three electric scooters in India
Auto

Prevail Electric start-up launches three electric scooters in India

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 05:38 pm
Prevail Electric start-up launches three electric scooters in India
Prevail Electric introduces three new electric scooters in India

Homegrown EV start-up Prevail Electric has launched three new electric two-wheelers in India, namely, the Wolfury, Finesse, and Elite. The line-up starts at Rs. 89,999. Though the complete specifications are yet to be revealed, the e-scooters are claimed to have a range of 110km and a top speed of up to 80km/h. Here are more details.

In this article
Base model

Prevail Wolfury has a loading capacity of 200kg

It also gets five speed-change options

The Prevail Wolfury sits on a high-tensile steel frame and features an LED headlamp, a slim single-piece seat, and a charging port. It rides on aluminium-alloy wheels, weighs 80kg (without battery), and has a loading capacity of 200kg. The vehicle packs a removable battery that delivers a claimed range of 110km per charge. It has a top-speed of 50km/h.

Premium models

The Elite model houses an LCD screen

They have a kerb weight of 80kg

The Prevail Finesse and Elite are built around a high-tensile steel frame. They feature a minimalist design with a single-piece seat, a sleek LED headlight, a mobile charging port, and ride on aluminium-alloy wheels. The Elite model also packs an LCD screen with mobile connectivity support. Like the Wolfury model, the Finesse and Elite have a loading capacity of 200kg.

Specifications

The Finesse e-scooter has a top-speed of 60km/h

The Finesse is available with both fixed and swappable battery options. It offers a top-speed of 60km/h and a claimed range of 110km. The Elite model has a maximum speed of 80km/h and comes with a removable battery pack that can be fully-charged in 4 hours. It also boasts a range of 110km per charge. All three e-scooters come with five speed settings.

Information

Prevail Wolfury, Finesse, and Elite: Pricing and availability

Prevail Electric has launched the Wolfury, Finesse, and Elite electric scooters at Rs. 89,999, Rs. 99,999, and Rs. 1,29,999, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The availability details of the vehicles are yet to be announced.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Renault to launch 10 new electric vehicles by 2025

Latest News

International Joke Day: Some pure comedies that took funny seriously

Entertainment

2021 Wimbledon: Alexander Zverev overcomes Tennys Sandgren in second round

Sports

'Hungama 2' trailer: Paresh Rawal's Radheshyam Tiwari returns, with a sizzling wife

Entertainment

64-year-old ties widowed daughter-in-law with chain, beats her; arrested

India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 may debut in India in September

Technology

Latest Auto News

CFMOTO launches 2021 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT bikes in India

Auto

2021 SKODA KUSHAQ review: Should you buy it?

Auto

SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) to be launched in India by November

Auto

TVS iQube electric scooter now available in Pune

Auto

Mahindra XUV700 to get segment-leading petrol and diesel engines

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Ahead of launch, Piaggio unveils One electric scooter in China

Auto

BMW Motorrad's production-ready CE 04 e-scooter spotted testing

Auto

Renault teases Megane E-TECH Electric SUV with the new logo

Auto
Trending Topics