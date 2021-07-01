Prevail Electric start-up launches three electric scooters in India

Homegrown EV start-up Prevail Electric has launched three new electric two-wheelers in India, namely, the Wolfury, Finesse, and Elite. The line-up starts at Rs. 89,999. Though the complete specifications are yet to be revealed, the e-scooters are claimed to have a range of 110km and a top speed of up to 80km/h. Here are more details.

The Prevail Wolfury sits on a high-tensile steel frame and features an LED headlamp, a slim single-piece seat, and a charging port. It rides on aluminium-alloy wheels, weighs 80kg (without battery), and has a loading capacity of 200kg. The vehicle packs a removable battery that delivers a claimed range of 110km per charge. It has a top-speed of 50km/h.

The Prevail Finesse and Elite are built around a high-tensile steel frame. They feature a minimalist design with a single-piece seat, a sleek LED headlight, a mobile charging port, and ride on aluminium-alloy wheels. The Elite model also packs an LCD screen with mobile connectivity support. Like the Wolfury model, the Finesse and Elite have a loading capacity of 200kg.

The Finesse is available with both fixed and swappable battery options. It offers a top-speed of 60km/h and a claimed range of 110km. The Elite model has a maximum speed of 80km/h and comes with a removable battery pack that can be fully-charged in 4 hours. It also boasts a range of 110km per charge. All three e-scooters come with five speed settings.

Prevail Electric has launched the Wolfury, Finesse, and Elite electric scooters at Rs. 89,999, Rs. 99,999, and Rs. 1,29,999, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The availability details of the vehicles are yet to be announced.