Revolt RV400 becomes cheaper thanks to revised FAME II subsidy

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 06:50 pm
Revolt RV400 becomes cheaper thanks to revised FAME II subsidy
Revolt RV400's prices reduced in India by up to Rs. 28,200

Revolt Motors has reduced the prices of its RV400 motorbike in India following an increase in subsidy on electric vehicles announced by the Centre under the FAME II scheme. The two-wheeler has now become cheaper by Rs. 28,200 in New Delhi and costs Rs. 90,799. With the FAME II subsidy amendment, the prices of TVS iQube and Ather 450X scooters have also gone down.

Details

The subsidy on electric two-wheelers has gone up by 50%

With an emphasis on the growth of EVs, the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme was announced in 2019. With the latest revision, the subsidy on electric two-wheelers has gone up by 50% from Rs. 10,000/kWh to Rs. 15,000/kWh. To avail the benefit, eligible vehicles should offer a minimum range of 80km/charge and a minimum top-speed of 40km/h.

Design

The bike has a digital instrument console and all-LED lighting

The Revolt RV400 sits on a lightweight single cradle frame and has a muscular fuel tank-like structure, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and an oval-shaped headlamp flanked by turn indicators. The bike has a digital instrument console with support for MyRevolt App, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It tips the scales at 108kg.

Information

It delivers a maximum range of 150km per charge

The Revolt RV400 draws power from a 4hp, electric motor linked to a 72V, 3.24kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack. The powertrain allows the vehicle to clock a top-speed of 85km/h and promises a maximum range of 150km per charge.

Safety

It has inverted front forks and disc brakes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Revolt RV400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Revolt RV400: Pricing and availability

In New Delhi, the Revolt RV400 costs Rs. 90,799, while in other cities, it is priced at Rs. 1,06,999 (all prices, ex-showroom). Its bookings will re-open from June 18 onwards in New Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

