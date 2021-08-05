These Honda cars have become costlier in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 01:54 pm

Honda Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, and City receive a price-hike in India

Japanese auto giant Honda has increased the prices of its Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, and the fifth-generation City models in India. With the latest price-hike, the cars have become costlier by up to Rs. 1.15 lakh and the new prices are already effective in the country. Notably, the fourth-generation Honda City is unaffected by the price-revision. Here are more details.

Car #1

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze sports indicator-mounted ORVMs

The Honda Amaze's petrol variants have become costlier by Rs. 9,600 while the diesel trims have seen a hike of Rs. 77,000-1,15,000. It features a sculpted bonnet, a sloping roofline, adjustable headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 3-spoke steering wheel, dual airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen. The car runs on a 1.5-liter diesel (98.6hp/200Nm) and a 1.2-liter petrol (89hp/110Nm) engine.

Car #2

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz gets dual airbags for safety

Honda Jazz has received a price-hike of Rs. 9,769 across all the variants. It has a compact design with a blacked-out grille, a power antenna, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and full-LED lighting. The hatchback offers a 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and a rear-view camera. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol motor that produces 88.5hp/110Nm.

Car #3

Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen system

Following the price-revision, the Honda WR-V has become dearer by up to Rs. 91,737. It has an athletic body with a horizontal slat grille, powered ORVMs, roof rails, and LED headlights. There is a 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, and automatic climate control. The crossover is available with a 1.5-liter diesel engine (98hp/200Nm) and a 1.2-liter petrol motor (88.5hp/110Nm).

Car #4

Honda City

Honda City comes with a sunroof

The fifth-generation Honda City has become costlier by Rs. 16,239. The flagship sedan features a sloping roofline, a blacked-out air vent, LED headlights, and rides on 16-inch alloy wheels. The cabin has five seats, six airbags, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The four-wheeler is offered with a 1.5-liter diesel engine (98hp/200Nm) and a 1.5-liter petrol mill (119.3hp/145Nm).