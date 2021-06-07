Home / News / Auto News / Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV becomes up to Rs. 1.5 lakh costlier
Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV becomes up to Rs. 1.5 lakh costlier

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 11:17 am
Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV becomes up to Rs. 1.5 lakh costlier
Mercedes-Benz GLA is now Rs. 1.5 lakh more expensive

Mercedes-Benz has hiked the prices of its second-generation GLA SUV, which was launched in India last month. Following the latest price-revision, it has become costlier by up to Rs. 1.5 lakh and now starts at Rs. 43.60 lakh. As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching look, a feature-loaded cabin, and is offered with a choice of multiple engines. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car sports a large grille and sleek headlamps

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has a muscular hood, a large grille with chrome studs, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise it has a wheelbase of 2,729mm and a length of 4,436mm.

Information

There are three engine choices on offer

The Mercedes-Benz GLA is offered with a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 163hp/250Nm, a 2.0-liter diesel motor that generates 190hp/400Nm, and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that churns out 306hp/400Nm. The mills are linked to a 7G-DCT, 8G-DCT, and an AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G gearbox, respectively.

Interiors

The vehicle has a sunroof and seven airbags

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has a spacious 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, auto climate control, keyless entry, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen MBUX infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Seven airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Mercedes-Benz GLA: Revised pricing

The Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 now costs Rs. 43.60 lakh, while the 220d variant is priced at Rs. 45.20 lakh. The 220d 4MATIC and AMG GLA 35 4MATIC models carry a price-tag of Rs. 47.70 lakh and Rs. 58.78 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
KYMCO KRV 180 maxi-style scooter goes official in China

Latest News

Ahead of launch, SKODA commences production of KUSHAQ SUV

Auto

'777 Charlie' teaser: The adventurous journey of a four-pawed protagonist

Entertainment

COVID-19: Delhi to vaccinate all above 45yrs within 4 weeks

India

'Cruella 2' is happening at Disney, will Emma Stone return?

Entertainment

Ahead of launch, OnePlus TV U1S series' prices leaked

Science

Latest Auto News

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle debuts at Rs. 23.5 lakh

Auto

BS6-compliant Ducati Diavel 1260 bike launched at Rs. 18.5 lakh

Auto

World's quickest car axed before entering production: Details here

Auto

2021 Audi S5 Sportback (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Auto

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spied testing; design details revealed

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA debuts in India at Rs. 42 lakh

Auto

Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4MATIC SUV to be launched by April-end

Auto

Engine and variant details of India-specific Mercedes-Benz GLA revealed

Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLA to be launched in India later in 2021

Auto