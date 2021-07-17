Home / News / Auto News / Bajaj CT 110, Platina 110 are now Rs. 8,000 costlier
Bajaj CT 110, Platina 110 are now Rs. 8,000 costlier

Bajaj CT 110 and Platina 110 have become more expensive

Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of its CT 110 and Platina 110 motorbikes in India. Now, the former has become costlier by up to Rs. 6,624 and starts at Rs. 57,939, while the latter is now up to Rs. 7,865 more expensive and starts at Rs. 62,662. As for the highlights, the motorcycles have a minimalist commuter look and run on BS6-compliant engines.

Design

The bikes have a halogen headlight and 17-inch wheels

The Bajaj CT 110 and Platina 110 have a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, a lengthy exhaust with a metal cover on it, and raised handlebars. The bikes pack a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight and ride on 17-inch alloy wheels. However, the former has an analog instrument console, while the latter comes with a semi-digital setup.

They run on a 9hp, 115cc engine

The Bajaj CT 110 and Platina 110 draw power from a BS6-compliant 115.45cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that generates 8.5hp of power and 9.8Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 4/5-speed gearbox.

A combined braking system ensures better handling

The Bajaj CT 110 and Platina 110 are equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicles are taken care of by hydraulic telescopic forks on the front side and a spring-on-spring setup on the rear end.

Bajaj CT 110 and Platina 110: Pricing

After the latest price revision in India, the Bajaj CT 110 falls in Rs. 57,939-61,997 price bracket. Meanwhile, the Platina 110 starts at Rs. 62,662 and goes up to Rs. 67,552 (all prices, ex-showroom, Faridabad).

