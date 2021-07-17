Home / News / Auto News / Bajaj Pulsar 125 becomes costlier by Rs. 4,600 in India
Auto

Bajaj Pulsar 125 becomes costlier by Rs. 4,600 in India

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 04:39 pm
Bajaj Pulsar 125 becomes costlier by Rs. 4,600 in India
Bajaj Pulsar 125 has become more expensive in India

Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of its Pulsar 125 motorcycle in India. After the latest price revision, the two-wheeler has become up to Rs. 4,589 more expensive and now starts at Rs. 77,491. As for the highlights, the motorbike has a robust minimalist design and draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.4cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike is available in six color combinations

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 has a sloping fuel tank, a flat/split-style seat with a pillion grab rail, and an exhaust with a metal cover on it. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, a twin-strip LED taillight, and rides on designer wheels. It is offered in six dual-tone color combinations, including Neon Blue, Red Black, and Neon Green, among others.

Information

It is fueled by a 12hp, 124cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled DTS-i engine that generates 11.8hp of power at 8,500rpm and 10.8Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

It offers telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel along with a combined braking system for better handling. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Pulsar 125: Pricing

Bajaj Pulsar 125 with a flat seat, costs Rs. 77,491 for the drum brake model and Rs. 83,885 for the disc brake variant. Meanwhile, the split-seat model costs Rs. 80,410 and Rs. 87,181, for the drum and disc variants, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Bajaj CT 110, Platina 110 are now Rs. 8,000 costlier

Latest News

'Dhoop Ki Deewar' review: Widowhood, caste bias portrayed honestly

Entertainment

France allows visitors vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine

World

Kamal Haasan starts shooting for 'Vikram'

Entertainment

Harley-Davidson Sportster S bike might be launched in India soon

Auto

After Ananya, Chunky Panday shares heartfelt-post for late mother Snehalata

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Bajaj CT 110, Platina 110 are now Rs. 8,000 costlier

Auto

Mahindra eKUV100 spied testing; India launch expected in 2022

Auto

Ducati India starts accepting bookings for the Multistrada V4 bike

Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo offers a fuel efficiency of 17.28km/l

Auto

Discounts worth Rs. 3.75 lakh on Kia Carnival this July

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Bajaj Auto News

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is now available in Nagpur

Auto

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is now Rs. 4,400 more expensive

Auto

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to debut in Nagpur soon

Auto

Bajaj Dominar 400 Touring Edition spied; to be launched soon

Auto

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition is now more expensive

Auto
Trending Topics