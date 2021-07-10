Home / News / Auto News / Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition is now more expensive
Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition is now more expensive
Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition becomes costlier

Bajaj Auto has increased the price of its Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition bike in India. Following the latest price revision, the motorcycle has become costlier by Rs. 3,456. As for highlights, it has a minimalist commuter look and is fueled by a BS6-compliant, 178.6cc, single-cylinder engine. Notably, the Avenger Street 160, Avenger Cruise 220, Pulsar NS200, and Pulsar RS200 have also become expensive.

Design

The bike is offered in four color options

The Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and sporty graphics. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp with twin DRLs, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It is up for grabs in four shades: Volcanic Red, Sapphire Blue, Pearl White, and Sparkle Black.

Information

It runs on a 17hp, 179cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 178.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 17.03hp of power at 8,500rpm and 14.52Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 5-way adjustable Nitrox shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition: Pricing

After the latest revision in price, the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition carries a price tag of Rs. 1,13,363 (ex-showroom) in India. It takes on rivals such as the Honda Hornet 2.0 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

