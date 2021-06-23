Benelli Leoncino 500 bike becomes costlier by Rs. 11,000

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 06:39 pm

Benelli Leoncino 500 gets a massive price-hike; now starts at Rs. 4,69,900

Italian automaker Benelli has hiked the prices of its BS6-compliant Leoncino 500 motorbike in India. Following the latest price-revision, the bike has become costlier by Rs. 10,900 and now starts at Rs. 4,69,900. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an attractive look and draws power from a 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 46.8hp of power. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is offered in two colors

The Benelli Leoncino 500 has a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a dual-tone front fender with a 'Lion of Pesaro' motif, and a rear fender-mounted number plate. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It is up for grabs in two shades: Steel Gray and Leoncino Red.

Information

It is fueled by a 47hp, 500cc engine

The Benelli Leoncino 500 draws power from a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 46.8hp at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It has 50mm inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli Leoncino 500 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 50mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock absorber with preload adjustment on the rear end.

Information

Benelli Leoncino 500: Pricing

Following the latest price-revision in India, the Benelli Leoncino 500 starts at Rs. 4,69,900 for the Steel Gray color option, while the Leoncino Red variant is priced at Rs. 4,79,900 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).