Home / News / Auto News / MG Gloster SUV becomes costlier by up to Rs. 80,000
Auto

MG Gloster SUV becomes costlier by up to Rs. 80,000

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 03, 2021, 01:18 pm
MG Gloster SUV becomes costlier by up to Rs. 80,000

MG Motor has increased the prices of its flagship Gloster SUV in India. Following the latest price-revision, the car has become costlier by up to Rs. 80,000 but the base price remains unchanged.

As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching design, a feature-loaded cabin, and runs on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine offered in two states of tune.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has a large octagonal grille

MG Gloster has an octagonal chromed grille, a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, and a silvered skid plate.

It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Split LED taillights, 'GLOSTER' badging on the boot lid, and faux quad exhaust tips are available on the rear.

The car is 4,985mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,950mm.

Information

It runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine

MG Gloster draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that is offered in two states of tune: 163hp/375Nm and 218hp/480Nm. The mill is paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system (on the Sharp and Savvy trims).

Interiors

The vehicle has a premium cabin with many safety options

The MG Gloster SUV has a 6/7-seater cabin with brown leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, a 12-speaker sound system, 3-zone climate control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

It houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for i-SMART 2.0 connected car technology.

For passengers' safety, multiple airbags, forward-collision warning, a 360-degree-view parking camera, cruise control, and blindspot monitoring are available.

Information

MG Gloster: Pricing

MG Gloster's Super (7-seater) model costs Rs. 29.98 lakh while the Smart (6-seater) trim is now priced at Rs. 31.98 lakh. The Sharp (6/7-seater) variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 35.38 lakh and the Savvy (6-seater) variant retails at Rs. 36.88 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition, with updated styling, goes official
Latest News
IPL: Three members of CSK contingent test positive for COVID-19
Sports
Randhir Kapoor shifted out of ICU, to be discharged soon
Entertainment
Media cannot be stopped from reporting court observations, says SC
India
Land Rover Discovery (facelift) officially listed in India, launch imminent
Auto
Coronavirus: As India's tally nears 2 crore mark, lockdown 'unlikely'
India
Latest Auto News
2021 SKODA FABIA's global premiere set for May 4
Auto
Honda SUV e:prototype's first impression: A promising electric crossover
Auto
2022 Honda Civic, with a new design and features, revealed
Auto
2021 Kia Sonet debuts in India at Rs. 6.80 lakh
Auto
2021 Tesla Model X review: Is it worth the hype?
Auto
Trending Topics