KTM 125, 200, 250 and 390 Duke motorbikes become costlier

The KTM Duke models have a sporty naked street look, featuring a sloping fuel with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a compact headlight cluster, and an upswept exhaust.
The bikes pack a digital instrument cluster and ride on alloy wheels. For lighting, the 125, 200, and 250 models have a halogen headlight and a LED taillamp, while the 390 comes with a full-LED setup.
Power
A 6-speed gearbox takes care of transmission duties
The 125 Duke runs on a 124.7cc engine that makes 14.3hp/12Nm, while the 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5cc mill that generates 25.4hp/19.5Nm.
The 250 Duke draws power from a 248.8cc motor that makes 29.5hp/24Nm whereas the 390 Duke runs on a 373.2cc unit that churns out 43hp/37Nm.
The engines are linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety
To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM Duke models are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single/dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by inverted telescopic/43mm USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Information
KTM 125, 200, 250 and 390 Duke: Pricing
Following the latest price-revision, the KTM 125 Duke costs Rs. 1,60,319, the 200 Duke costs Rs. 1,83,328, the 250 Duke is priced at Rs. 2,21,632, and the 390 Duke sports a price-figure of Rs. 2,75,925 (all prices, ex-showroom).