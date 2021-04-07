Home / News / Auto News / Nissan Magnite becomes costlier by up to Rs. 33,000
Nissan Magnite becomes costlier by up to Rs. 33,000

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Apr 07, 2021, 05:56 pm
Nissan Magnite becomes costlier by up to Rs. 33,000

Japanese automaker Nissan has increased the prices of its Magnite SUV in India.

Following the latest price-revision, the naturally aspirated variants have become costlier by up to Rs. 33,000 and start at Rs. 5.59 lakh.

The turbo-petrol trims have received a price-hike of up to Rs. 20,000 and now retail at Rs. 7.49 lakh onwards.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a large octagonal grille

Nissan Magnite has a sporty look, featuring a chrome-surrounded octagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, a silvered skid plate, and sleek LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs.

It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper grace the rear end.

Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.

Information

It is offered with a choice of two engines

The Nissan Magnite is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated motor that churns out 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill available in two tunes- 99hp/152Nm and 99hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual or CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

Nissan Magnite has a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, fabric upholstery, rear parking sensors, an engine start-stop button, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel with cruise control.

It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, and crash sensors are available.

Information

Nissan Magnite: Revised prices

Nissan Magnite, with the naturally aspirated engine, now starts at Rs. 5.59 lakh for the XE model and goes up to Rs. 7.84 lakh for the XV Premium DT trim. The turbo-petrol models fall in the price-bracket of Rs. 7.49-9.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

