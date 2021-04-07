Nissan Magnite becomes costlier by up to Rs. 33,000

The Nissan Magnite is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated motor that churns out 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill available in two tunes- 99hp/152Nm and 99hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual or CVT gearbox.
Nissan Magnite, with the naturally aspirated engine, now starts at Rs. 5.59 lakh for the XE model and goes up to Rs. 7.84 lakh for the XV Premium DT trim. The turbo-petrol models fall in the price-bracket of Rs. 7.49-9.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).