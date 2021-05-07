Honda H'ness CB350 becomes costlier by Rs. 3,400
Japanese automaker Honda has increased the prices of its H'ness CB350 motorcycle in India. The two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 3,405 and now starts at Rs. 1,89,905.
As for the highlights, the vehicle has an eye-catching look and comes with a full-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 348cc, fuel-injected engine.
Here are more details.
The bike has a semi-digital instrument console
The Honda H'ness CB350 has an old-school cruiser design and features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors.
The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels.
It has a 15-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 181kg.
It is fueled by a 21hp, 348cc engine
The Honda H'ness CB350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 348.36cc engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 20.78hp at 5,500rpm and a peak torque of 30Nm at 3,000rpm.
It has disc brakes on both the wheels
In terms of safety equipment, the Honda H'ness CB350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.
Honda H'ness CB350: Pricing
After the latest price-revision, the DLX model of the Honda H'ness CB350 costs Rs. 1,89,905 while the DLX Pro variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,95,905 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, it takes on Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220.