Home / News / Auto News / Husqvarna hikes prices of Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 motorcycles
09 Jan 2021

Husqvarna hikes prices of Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 motorcycles

Written by

Dwaipayan Roy

Auto

Husqvarna hikes prices of Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 motorcycles

Swedish automaker Husqvarna has increased the prices of its BS6-compliant Svartpilen 250 scrambler and Vitpilen 250 cafe-racer motorcycles in India.

Following the latest price-revision, the duo has become costlier by Rs. 2,818.

To recall, the two bikes had received a similar price-hike in December as well.

Here are more details.

In this article
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250: At a glance Power and performance Safety and suspension setup What about the pricing?

Design

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250: At a glance

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 sit on a steel trellis frame and sport an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster, an upswept exhaust, a rounded headlight.

The styling of the motorbikes is different. The Svartpilen 250 gets a single-piece handlebar, metal cladding on the fuel tank, and dual-purpose tires, whereas the Vitpilen 250 has a clip-on handlebar and road-biased tires.

Information

Power and performance

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are powered by a BS6-compliant 248.76cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 29.6hp and a peak torque of 24Nm. The motor comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch.

Safety

Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.

Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by WP inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

What about the pricing?

Following the latest increase in cost, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,89,568 while the Vitpilen 250 now retails at Rs. 1,89,952 (both prices, ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Honor V40 to be launched in China on January 18
Last updated on Jan 09, 2021, 12:35 am
Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Latest News
Honor V40 to be launched in China on January 18
Science
Sajid Khan opens up on working solo after Wajid's death
Entertainment
La Liga: Barcelona aim to go eight matches unbeaten
Sports
SCG Test: Shubman Gill draws praise for his astonishing knock
Sports
Related Timelines
Deliveries of Nissan Magnite begin in India; price-hike imminent
Auto
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 become costlier in India
Auto
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 spotted testing in India: Details here
Auto