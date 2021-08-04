Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai VENUE and CRETA have become costlier in India
Auto

Hyundai VENUE and CRETA have become costlier in India

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 06:51 pm
Hyundai VENUE and CRETA have become costlier in India
Hyundai VENUE and CRETA SUVs are now more expensive

Hyundai has raised the prices of its VENUE and CRETA SUVs in India. Following the latest price-revision, the former has become costlier by Rs. 7,134 and starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh, while the latter has seen a hike of up to Rs. 19,600 and begins at Rs. 10.16 lakh. As for the highlights, the cars look sporty and run on BS6-compliant engines.

In this article
Exteriors

The cars have a chromed grille and roof rails

The Hyundai VENUE and CRETA have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a large chromed grille, a wide air dam, sleek headlights, wrap-around taillights, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, they are flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. The two cars have a wheelbase of 2,500mm and 2,610mm, respectively.

Interiors

They offer five seats and key-less entry

Hyundai VENUE
Hyundai CRETA

Hyundai VENUE and CRETA have a 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. They pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, an engine immobilizer, and electronic stability control.

Performance

A choice of petrol and diesel engines are available

Hyundai VENUE is available with a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine (82hp/114Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (119hp/172Nm), and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill (99hp/240Nm). Meanwhile, the CRETA comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine (113.42hp/250Nm), a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm), and a 1.5-liter petrol mill (113.42hp/144Nm). Transmission duties on the cars are handled by manual, automatic, and DCT gearboxes.

Information

How much do they cost?

In India, the petrol-powered VENUE now costs between Rs. 6.99-11.68 lakh, while the diesel models are priced between Rs. 9.52-11.67 lakh. The Hyundai CRETA is priced between Rs. 10.16-17.87 for the petrol models, while the diesel variants cost between Rs. 10.63-17.78 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition hatchback launched in India

Latest News

Chand Mohammad hits it out of the park with 'Paatr'

Entertainment

Britannia to hike product prices over rising cost amid COVID-19

Business

Prithviraj Sukumaran is looking for vengeance in 'Kuruthi' trailer

Entertainment

New York restaurants, gyms to ask for COVID-19 vaccination proof

World

Hugh Jackman gets skin biopsy done for cancer scare

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition hatchback launched in India

Auto

Toyota Innova Crysta MPV has become costlier by Rs. 68,000

Auto

2021 Honda Amaze to debut on August 18; pre-bookings open

Auto

Tata Tiago NRG launched in India at Rs. 6.6 lakh

Auto

Simple One electric scooter to be launched on August 15

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2022 Hyundai CRETA, with a TUCSON-like grille, spotted testing

Auto

Hyundai CRETA SX Executive to be launched in India soon

Auto

Hyundai Creta (facelift) SUV found testing; design details revealed

Auto

Hyundai Creta (7-seater) spied testing in India, design details revealed

Auto

Hyundai Creta News

Hyundai CRETA emerges as bestselling SUV in India in June

Auto

Waiting period for Hyundai CRETA stretches up to five months

Auto

Hyundai introduces new CRETA SUV in Russia with cosmetic updates

Auto

Hyundai CRETA SX Executive goes official at Rs. 13.18 lakh

Auto

Hyundai sells over six lakh units of CRETA in India

Auto
Trending Topics