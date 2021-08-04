Hyundai VENUE and CRETA have become costlier in India

Aug 04, 2021

Hyundai has raised the prices of its VENUE and CRETA SUVs in India. Following the latest price-revision, the former has become costlier by Rs. 7,134 and starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh, while the latter has seen a hike of up to Rs. 19,600 and begins at Rs. 10.16 lakh. As for the highlights, the cars look sporty and run on BS6-compliant engines.

Exteriors

The cars have a chromed grille and roof rails

The Hyundai VENUE and CRETA have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a large chromed grille, a wide air dam, sleek headlights, wrap-around taillights, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, they are flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. The two cars have a wheelbase of 2,500mm and 2,610mm, respectively.

Interiors

They offer five seats and key-less entry

Hyundai VENUE Hyundai CRETA

Hyundai VENUE and CRETA have a 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. They pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, an engine immobilizer, and electronic stability control.

Performance

A choice of petrol and diesel engines are available

Hyundai VENUE is available with a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine (82hp/114Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (119hp/172Nm), and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill (99hp/240Nm). Meanwhile, the CRETA comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine (113.42hp/250Nm), a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm), and a 1.5-liter petrol mill (113.42hp/144Nm). Transmission duties on the cars are handled by manual, automatic, and DCT gearboxes.

Information

How much do they cost?

In India, the petrol-powered VENUE now costs between Rs. 6.99-11.68 lakh, while the diesel models are priced between Rs. 9.52-11.67 lakh. The Hyundai CRETA is priced between Rs. 10.16-17.87 for the petrol models, while the diesel variants cost between Rs. 10.63-17.78 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).