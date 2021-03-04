Home / News / Auto News / Turbo-petrol variants of Nissan Magnite become costlier by Rs. 30,000
Turbo-petrol variants of Nissan Magnite become costlier by Rs. 30,000

Turbo-petrol variants of Nissan Magnite become costlier by Rs. 30,000

The prices of Nissan Magnite's turbo-petrol trims have been hiked in India by Rs. 30,000.

Following the latest price-revision, the turbo engine-equipped Magnite now starts at Rs. 7.29 lakh. However, the prices of the naturally-aspirated variants remain unchanged.

As for the highlights, the car has a sporty design and is offered with a choice of two engines.

Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The vehicle sports an octagonal grille

Nissan Magnite has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded octagonal grille, a silvered skid plate, and sleek LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs.

It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper, are available on the rear.

Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.

Information

It comes with a choice of two petrol engines

The Nissan Magnite is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor offered in two tunes- 99hp/152Nm and 99hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The car has a tech-loaded 5-seater cabin

Nissan Magnite has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, rear parking sensors, rear AC vents, key-less entry, an engine start-stop button, and a power steering wheel.

It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a vehicle stability control system.

Information

Nissan Magnite: Pricing and availability

Following the latest price-revision, the turbo-petrol variants of the Nissan Magnite start at Rs. 7.29 lakh and go up to Rs. 9.89 lakh. Meanwhile, the naturally-aspirated trims fall in the Rs. 5.49-7.69 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom).

