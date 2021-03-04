Turbo-petrol variants of Nissan Magnite become costlier by Rs. 30,000

The Nissan Magnite is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor offered in two tunes- 99hp/152Nm and 99hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
Following the latest price-revision, the turbo-petrol variants of the Nissan Magnite start at Rs. 7.29 lakh and go up to Rs. 9.89 lakh. Meanwhile, the naturally-aspirated trims fall in the Rs. 5.49-7.69 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom).