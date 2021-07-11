Home / News / Auto News / Royal Enfield Bullet 350 becomes Rs. 6,000 costlier in India
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 becomes Rs. 6,000 costlier in India

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 11, 2021
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets a price-hike in India
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets a price-hike in India

Royal Enfield has raised the prices of its Bullet 350 motorbike in India. Following the price-revision, the vehicle has become costlier by up to Rs. 6,045 and now starts at Rs. 1,38,726 for the base KS model. Notably, the company has also hiked the prices of the Himalayan, Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650, Classic 350, as well as Meteor 350. Here are more details.

The bike has a halogen headlamp and analog instrument console

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has a neo-retro look, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a lengthy exhaust, and a rounded headlight. The bike packs an analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, and rides on wire-spoke wheels. It has a fuel capacity of 13.5-liter and tips the scales at 191kg.

It is fueled by a 19hp, 346cc engine

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is powered by a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 19.1hp at 5,250rpm and 28Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

It is equipped with twin rear shock absorbers

In terms of safety equipment, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 35mm telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Pricing

Following the price-hike, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 now starts at Rs. 1,38,726 for the KS model. The Standard variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,45,399 while the top-tier ES model is priced at Rs. 1,60,490 (all prices, ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Limited-run CCM Street Moto and Street Tracker bikes announced

