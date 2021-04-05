Home / News / Auto News / Royal Enfield Classic 350 has become costlier by Rs. 6,000
Royal Enfield Classic 350 has become costlier by Rs. 6,000

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Apr 05, 2021, 05:49 pm
Royal Enfield has raised the prices of its Classic 350 motorcycle in India. The bike has become costlier by up to Rs. 5,992 and now carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,72,466.

As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an old-school cruiser design and draws power from a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine.

Design

The bike houses an analog instrument cluster

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is built on a single downtube frame and features a sloping fuel tank, flat-type split seats, a lengthy exhaust, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors.

The bike packs an analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, and rides on wire-spoke wheels.

It has a 13.5-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 195kg.

Information

It runs on a 19hp, 346cc engine

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor churns out a maximum power of 19hp at 5,250rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 4,000rpm.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads.

Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 35mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with a 5-step adjustable preload on the rear.

Pricing

The standard Classic 350 costs Rs. 1,72,466, the Classic Black variant is priced at Rs. 1,80,880, the Gunmetal Grey (spoke wheels) variant costs Rs. 1,82,825, and the Gunmetal Grey (alloy wheels) model is priced at Rs. 1,95,253.

The Signals Edition costs Rs. 1,91,693, Metallo Silver and Orange Ember variants are priced at Rs. 1,95,253, and the Matte and Chrome versions cost Rs. 1,98,600.

