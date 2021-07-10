Royal Enfield Himalayan is now up to Rs. 4,600 costlier

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 10:56 pm

Royal Enfield Himalayan has become more expensive in India

Royal Enfield has raised the prices of its Himalayan adventure motorbike in India. Following the latest price revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by up to Rs. 4,614 and now starts at Rs. 2,05,784. Notably, the brand has also hiked the price of other models like the Continental GT650, Interceptor 650, Bullet 350, Meteor 350, and Classic 350. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a windscreen and wire-spoke wheels

The Royal Enfield Himalayan has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, a prominent beak, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires. It tips the scales at 199kg and has a fuel storage capacity of 15.5 liters.

Information

It is fueled by a 25hp, 411cc engine

The Royal Enfield Himalayan draws power from a BS6-compliant 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 24.6hp at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 32Nm at 4,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

It is equipped with 41mm telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Royal Enfield Himalayan: Pricing

After the latest price revision, the Royal Enfield Himalayan costs Rs. 2,05,784 for the Standard model, the Dual Tone variant is priced at Rs. 2,09,529, and the range-topping Pine Green and Granite Black model carries a price tag of Rs. 2,13,273 (all prices, ex-showroom Bengaluru).