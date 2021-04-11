Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street become costlier in India

The Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street draw power from a BS6-compliant 124cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine linked to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 8.5hp at 6,750rpm and a peak torque of 10Nm at 5,500rpm.
Following the latest price-hike, the drum brake model of the Bluetooth-enabled Suzuki Access 125 costs Rs. 78,200, while the disc brake variant is priced at Rs. 80,200. Meanwhile, the standard Burgman Street costs Rs. 82,700, and its Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs. 86,200 (ex-showroom).