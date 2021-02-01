Home / News / Auto News / Suzuki Gixxer 250 range becomes costlier by Rs. 2,100
Suzuki Gixxer 250 range becomes costlier by Rs. 2,100

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Feb 01, 2021, 07:10 pm
Suzuki Gixxer 250 range becomes costlier by Rs. 2,100

Japanese automaker Suzuki has raised the prices of the entire Gixxer 250 range of motorbikes in India.

Following the latest price-revision, the Gixxer 250, SF 250, and SF 250 MotoGP Edition have become costlier by Rs. 2,074.

As for the highlights, they have a sporty look and draw power from a BS6-compliant 249cc, oil-cooled engine.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
Suzuki Gixxer 250 range: At a glance Power and performance Safety and suspension setup What about the pricing?

Design

Suzuki Gixxer 250 range: At a glance

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 exhibits a roadster look while the SF 250 and SF 250 MotoGP Edition come with a fully-faired design.

The motorcycles pack a sloping fuel tank, split seats, an upswept exhaust, a digital instrument cluster, and an all-LED setup for lighting.

The former has a kerb weight of 156kg, while the latter two weigh at 161kg.

Information

Power and performance

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 range draws power from a BS6-compliant 249cc, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 26.13hp and 22.2Nm of peak torque.

Safety

Safety and suspension setup

For safety, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 range is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.

The suspension duties on these bikes are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information

What about the pricing?

Following the latest price-revision, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,67,700, the Gixxer SF 250 costs Rs. 1,78,400, and the SF 250 MotoGP Edition is up for grabs at Rs. 1,79,200 (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

