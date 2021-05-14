Home / News / Auto News / Tata Nexon EV becomes costlier by Rs. 16,000 in India
Tata Nexon EV becomes costlier by Rs. 16,000 in India

Tata Motors has increased the prices of its Nexon EV SUV in India. Following the latest price-revision, the mid-spec XZ+ and range-topping XZ+ Lux variants have become costlier by Rs. 16,000. However, the cost of the XM base model remains unchanged. As for the highlights, the car looks sporty and runs on an electric powertrain that promises a range of 312km. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has sleek projector headlights

The Tata Nexon EV has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a black grille, a wide air dam, and sleek projector headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark fin, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 127hp, electric powertrain

The Tata Nexon EV has an electric motor and a 30.2kWh battery pack that can be charged up to 80% in an hour using a DC fast-charger. The setup delivers a combined output of 127hp/245Nm and a range of 312km per charge.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a 7.0-inch infotainment system

The Tata Nexon EV has a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, rear parking sensors, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a vehicle stability control system, and a rear-view camera for the passengers' safety.

Information

Tata Nexon EV: Pricing

After the latest price-hike, the Tata Nexon EV starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh for the base-end XM model, the XZ+ variant costs Rs. 15.56 lakh and the XZ+ Lux trim is priced at Rs. 16.56 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

